The Northern Territory Public Sector (NTPS) values inclusion and diversity in the workplace and aims to achieve a workforce that is representative of the community it serves. We encourage applications from all diversity groups, including; Australian Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, mature age workers, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) people.

Special Measures applies to some vacancies. A Special Measure is a plan, program or arrangement designed to promote equal employment opportunity (EEO) for a group of people who have not yet achieved employment equality. A number of agencies have implemented such plans to support increased workplace diversity. For further information click here

The NTPS implements reasonable workplace adjustments as required, and specifically for people with disability. If you require an adjustment to the recruitment process to assist in applying for positions or, if you are successful in your position, and need an adjustment to support you at work, please discuss this with the contact officer.?

